Before a Saturday afternoon game, high school football players paid tribute to the two teenage girls killed in Brentwood earlier this week.

On the Brentwood High School field, solemn-faced players from the opposing team, Northport High School, each placed a white carnation sprayed with green — Brentwood’s school colors — below the scoreboard in honor of Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16.

Fans from both schools applauded the gesture.

Mickens was found dead from an apparent beating on a sidewalk Tuesday night by a passing motorist. Cuevas, who was also beaten, was found by a resident the next evening in woods not far from where her best friend was found.

A law enforcement source said Thursday that Cuevas had recently gotten into a dispute in school with students believed to be MS-13 gang members.

No arrests have been made in the case and no motive has been disclosed. Police on Saturday said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Funeral services for Cuevas are being handled by the Michael J. Grant Funeral Home in Brentwood. Visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. Further details have not been released.

The Mickens family said funeral arrangements are pending.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killings.

At Saturday’s game, below the bleachers where Northport fans sat, a green banner with “Northport” and “Brentwood” in white — and a red heart between — hung from a fence. Dozens of Northport students and faculty members had signed it.

The flowers and banner were the idea of Northport Spanish teacher and 2009 Brentwood graduate Stephany Contreras, 25, who wanted to show support to a grieving high school.

“The message we have for the Brentwood community is that you are not alone,” she said. “We are your neighboring community. We are right there with you. We are standing with you united in solidarity.”