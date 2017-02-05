Organized opposition is emerging over a Smithtown Central School District plan to sell its New York Avenue administrative offices to a developer who wants to build as many as 252 apartments.

District officials say the aging building has turned into a liability, and that the deal — worth $14.8 million or more, depending on how many apartments get built — would lower the tax burden on residents while providing additional resources for schools.

The developer, Nashville, Tennessee-based Southern Land Co., has not submitted any formal application to the town, but residents are fighting plans that were outlined in a contract with the school district last fall.

Those plans called for three-story apartment buildings and a sewage treatment plant on the 13-acre site. Some of the playing fields that now stand behind the offices would be built over, but the plans call for two fields on the back of the property, near Colonial Road.

One flier being circulated calls those plans “completely out of character for our residential Smithtown community.” A meeting at one New York Avenue home earlier this month attracted dozens of neighbors who left with pre-drafted letters of protest to town and district officials warning of overdevelopment, traffic congestion and lowered property values.

An online petition against the plan had more than 700 supporters last week, and some have begun voicing their ire at town and school board meetings.

“We were not foreseeing the potential that in three to four years we could look out in the yard and see three- or four-story-tall apartment buildings” said Jennifer Saul, a nurse practitioner whose family lives on Colonial Road. “If we wanted that, frankly, we’d have moved to Queens.”

Saul and others in her group favor single-family homes on the site, or renovation of the offices for use as a Town Hall, consolidating town offices now scattered in several locations. Town officials have suggested such a deal would be unlikely, partly because of the poor condition of the New York Avenue building.

A statement from Superintendent James Grossane describes the sale as fiscally prudent, given falling student enrollment and unused capacity in other district buildings.

“The Board of Education is often times tasked with making difficult decisions,” Grossane wrote. “However, the Board must always act in the best interest of the entire community they were elected to serve.”

An SLC attorney, Anthony Guardino, with Uniondale-based Farrell Fritz, did not respond to a request for comment last week but said last month that the developer would pursue a “collaborative process with the Town and the community.”

The developer is working on “new concept plans” to share at future meetings, he said.

SLC must secure a zoning change from the town board that would allow for multifamily development on the site. Its contract with the school district is void if it cannot secure site plan approval for at least 208 units within two years.

Town Supervisor Patrick Vecchio, in a letter last month to two residents who oppose apartments at the New York Avenue site, said the town board would only approve the zone change if council members believe it is “in the best interest of the public.”