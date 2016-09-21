Suffolk police have found more remains after digging Wednesday in an industrial area in Brentwood, according to a source.
Throngs of officers, some wielding shovels, were searching in the rear of a commercial building at 86 Emjay Blvd. in Brentwood, not far from the site where a set of skeletal remains was found Friday.
Those earlier remains were found in a wooded area west of Emjay Boulevard, east of Sagtikos Parkway, and north of the Long Island Rail Road tracks, police said, and they had been taken to the office of the Suffolk County medical examiner.StoryCops: Human remains found in woods in Suffolk
Suffolk County police set up a command post in the area Wednesday afternoon, and among those on the scene were homicide squad detectives and crime scene investigators with metal detectors.
Suffolk police spokesman Justin Meyers did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.
It was unclear whether the discovery of the remains had any connection to the suspected gang killings of Brentwood teens Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, whose bodies were found badly beaten last week.
