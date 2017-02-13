Arguments for and against a controversial proposed golf course and 118-unit residential development project in East Quogue continued among hundreds of residents in the final public hearing at a packed auditorium Tuesday in Southampton Town Hall.
In a five-hour meeting, both sides prepared arguments on the draft environmental impact statement for “The Hills at Southampton,” a project under which Arizona-based developer Discovery Land Co., proposed building housing units and a golf course on 167 acres of a 591-acre parcel on Spinney Road in East Quogue.
The housing units require a zoning change from mixed use to planned development district.
Supporters of the project argued it would bring new jobs and spur economic activity in the area. Opponents and some local civic groups said the project would pose a threat to local drinking water.
The hearing was the last of four on the project held since November.
If the draft impact statement is approved, the Southampton Town Board would take public comments on a final environmental impact statement for the project. The town would also be taking comments on a proposed local law governing planned development districts.
