HIGHLIGHTS Supervisor: Emergency sand restoration a ‘Band-Aid solution’

Only a few feet separate parking lot from water at high tide

Erosion is threatening to wipe away Southold’s main public beach by the spring, forcing officials to authorize emergency sand restoration, they said.

Southold Town Beach, located off County Road 48, used to extend at least 100 more feet out to the surf of the Long Island Sound, officials said. Now the parking lot is only a few feet from the water at high tide, creating a surreal vista.

“The beach is almost gone,” Supervisor Scott Russell said. “A couple more storms or winter weather could conceivably eliminate it, so it wouldn’t be viable for the public to use.”

The town plans to shore up the beach using sand dredged annually from Orient Point by the Cross Sound Ferry company. Though the sand is being offered for free, town officials estimate transporting it will cost about $60,000.

“This is a Band-Aid solution to get the town ready for the summer,” Russell said.

The project is a repeat of what the town did six years ago, when it moved 6,400 cubic yards of sand to the beach for $48,000. Little of that sand remains today, and some officials are not certain that replacing it is a viable solution.

“It just concerns me we’re going to throw money away and not get anything for it,” Councilman James Dinizio said.