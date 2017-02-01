The Southold Town Board passed a resolution Tuesday night that issues new regulations on the placement and use of dumpsters on residential properties.
Under the newly amended regulations, a dumpster cannot be located in the front yard or side yard of a residential property for longer than 30 days, unless the property has an open and valid building permit.
The amended regulations further state dumpsters would be allowed in the rear yard of properties engaged in residential use as long as they meet specific maintenance requirements outlined in the town law.
While the board had previously been prepared to vote on the regulations at their Jan. 17 regular meeting, the motion was tabled after several residents raised concerns regarding the portion of the amendment on the placement of dumpsters.
Residents and local recycling company representatives previously argued the amendment would place a burden on disabled residents who would have to walk farther to dispose of their garbage instead of having a dumpster on their property.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.