Authorities responded to a call of a “possible drowning” of a male who was found lying face down in Long Island Sound on Wednesday afternoon in Cutchogue, Southold Town police said.
Police said they were called to the scene on Duck Pond Road at about 12:15 p.m. and found that a witness had pulled the victim from the water.
The witness administered CPR to the victim with the assistance of a Southold police officer until the Cutchogue Fire Department responded and transported the victim to Peconic Bay Medical Center, police added.
The condition of the victim was not immediately known and no additional information was immediately available, police said.
