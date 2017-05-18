Actor Nicolas Cage once said, “Every great story seems to begin with a snake.”

You don’t need to tell that to the Medford resident who flagged down an SPCA detective Wednesday, alerting the officer to the huge snake lurking in the family’s garage.

Suffolk County SPCA Det. Dominic Mozzone, who officials said was in the neighborhood for an unrelated matter, entered the garage to find a 6-foot-long black racer snake.

Officials said Mozzone was able to secure the snake and remove it. Which no doubt proved the best part of the story for the unidentified homeowner.

Black racer snakes are indigenous to the area, the SPCA said. They can be found all along the East Coast, from Maine to the Florida Keys. Though they look dangerous, they’re actually nonvenomous — a constrictor that feeds on frogs, lizards, eggs and insects, often smothering its prey.

Black racers can be frightening to the uninitiated, according to the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Lab, because they are lightning fast — and often dart toward a subject when confronted.

Experts said they often are mistaken for venomous snakes, like the cottonmouth, though the SPCA said Mozzone has attended dangerous reptile training so he was easily able to identify the racer snake in question.

The SPCA said the snake was released unharmed into a nearby wooded area.