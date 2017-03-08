St. Joseph’s College, with campuses in Patchogue and Brooklyn, will have a new president beginning July 1.

Donald R. Boomgaarden, 62, former provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, will become the 5,000-student college’s eight president, school officials said.

Boomgaarden becomes the second non-clergy leader of St. Joseph’s, which last year celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1916 in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn by the Sisters of St. Joseph’s.

“The inclusive and transformational mission of St. Joseph’s resonates deeply with me, and I can tell from my campus visits that the students, faculty and staff truly strive to live up to their motto, ‘esse non videri: to be, not to seem,’ ” Boomgaarden said in a statement released by the college.

“At a time when many colleges and universities are challenged by a rapidly changing world, St. Joseph’s stands for what is great about American education, and for what is most important to our students and their parents.”

Boomgaarden succeeds Patrick Calareso who announced in the fall that he would be stepping down as president of St. Joseph’s. Calareso, 66, of Boston, was the first non-clergy leader of the college when he took the post in July 2014.

During his tenure, the college embarked on a $30 million project that would create the first student housing on its Patchogue campus, aiming to increase enrollment at a time when private colleges are competing for a smaller pool of local high school graduates due to a demographic decline.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“It will be quite an addition to the campus,” said Calareso, in a telephone interview Wednesday with Newsday. Calareso, who is leaving at the end of a three-year contract, said he intends to continue to seek out new opportunities in higher education.

He said St. Joseph’s enrollment has risen during his time and its budget is in a surplus but the college is not exempt from the challenges smaller private colleges nationally face.

“Schools are going to have to be creative,” Calareso said. “We can’t stick our heads in the sand and think it will go away. That advice doesn’t always play out well on the campus.”

Chris Drewes, chairman of the college’s Board of Trustees, announced the appointment of Boomgaarden to the campus community on March 3.

In a letter, he said Boomgaarden’s “broad range of experience includes program and faculty development, student success, enrollment management, research and assessment, fundraising and external affairs.”

“We are fortunate indeed to have in Dr. Boomgaarden an outstanding leader and scholar, ideally suited to take the helm of St. Joseph’s College at this time. We are excited to welcome him to the SJC family, and look forward to his leadership as we enter the second century of the College’s history,” said Drewes.

Boomgaarden holds master’s and doctoral degrees from the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University in San Marcos.

He was a Fulbright Scholar who also graduated from Harvard’s Institute for Management and Leadership in Education Program as well as the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities Seminar on Higher Education Leadership at Loyola University of Chicago.

A music enthusiast, concert pianist and country fiddler, Dr. Boomgaarden is also a noted historian of 18th-century opera, music aesthetics and harmonic theory, on which he has written and been published extensively. He will divide his time equally between the Brooklyn and Long Island campuses, and hopes to find time to teach in the music program at SJC.