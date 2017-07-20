Officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation executed a search warrant at a Bay Shore facility Thursday in connection with a broader investigation involving illegal dumping statewide.

DEC officers arrived at the 1600 Harrison Ave. facility at about 11 a.m. and were seen inspecting trailers and a large mound of dirt.

“This is just one phase of a very large investigation,” DEC Police Lt. Jesse Paluch said at the scene.

The search warrant was approved by the Suffolk County district attorney’s office and covers all of the companies listed at the Harrison Avenue address, of which there are many, Paluch said.

In June, the DEC charged four drivers with illegal dumping after officers witnessed waste from a New York Police Department shooting range in the Bronx being dumped in the Ulster County hamlet of Kerhonkson.

Two of the drivers charged had waste material that had come from the 1600 Harrison Ave. site, according to the Times Herald-Record, which cited court documents.

The DEC said in May that it was investigating possible illegal dumping sites or operations in Bay Shore, Cutchogue and Holtsville after receiving an anonymous tip by email. That tip also mentioned 1600 Harrison Ave., according to the email that the agency received.

Robert Clifford, spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, said he could not confirm anything involving a criminal investigation.