State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the westbound Southern State Parkway that occurred shortly after noon Saturday.

One car struck a light post and a sign near Exit 38, just before Belmont Lake State Park, State Police said. The collision caused three other vehicles to collide and spin out on the highway.

Police said one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Police were working to clear the crash from westbound lanes early Saturday afternoon.