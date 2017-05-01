Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki was sworn into office Monday, beginning his first full day as the department’s top cop.
Skrynecki took the oath of office with Town Clerk Sundy A. Schermeyer in the Town Hall auditorium, surrounded by town officials and police officers.
“This is truly a great honor and a great privilege. I have nothing but good expectations,” Skrynecki said. “I’m anxious to get to work.”
Skrynecki, 64, transferred to the department last week after retiring as chief of department for the Nassau County Police Department, where he served for 42 years.
He was appointed to be Southampton’s police chief in September to replace Robert Pearce, who retired that month. His start date, which was initially set for Jan. 16, was pushed back three times, with Skrynecki citing prior commitments. He served as a part-time consultant for the department for the past four months while Capt. Lawrence Schurek acted as interim chief.
Skrynecki is the fifth police chief since the town’s police department was founded in 1951, town officials said.
