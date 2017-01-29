Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian sixth-year PhD student in Stony Brook University’s linguistics department, was being held at Kennedy Airport on Sunday, a school official and a friend of the student said.

Rasekhi is pursuing a doctorate in linguistics and is also president of the Graduate Student Organization, SBU spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said.

The detainment, a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning entry of non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, was approaching 24 hours, said Mehdi Namazi, a friend of Rasekhi’s.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) said in a statement Sunday that his office has been “directly involved” in Rasekhi’s case and that she should be released Sunday afternoon.

“We have received confirmation that she should be released this afternoon,” he said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor this situation closely to ensure that she is released.”

Rasekhi was held Saturday after arriving from Iran at about 1:45 p.m., said Namazi, a Farmingville resident and also a SBU graduate student.

Namazi and about 10 other people gathered Sunday morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4 waiting for news about Rasekhi’s detention or possible release, he said. About 20 of Rasekhi’s friends first went to the airport at about 9 p.m. Saturday after getting texts from her.

“Everyone knows her,” Namazi said, adding that “she’s very famous” on campus.

“It’s been a very stressful time,” said Namazi, 29, a fifth-year doctoral student studying physics who was born in Iran. Namazi said he was also here in support of the parents of another student who also arrived from Iran and speaks very little English. “We are very worried for them.”

Namazi said a federal judge’s ruling Saturday night, issuing a stay on Trump’s executive order for immigrants in transit with valid visas, has left families puzzled. “That’s why they’re stuck. There’s a law preventing to let them in, and there’s a law preventing officers to deport them.”

Rasekhi was visiting her family in Iran and flew back, through Ukraine, friends said. She landed at JFK about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and was detained.

“She suddenly texted us that she’s on the plane (returning to Ukraine) and they’re deporting her,” he said. “It took them forever to convince them and they showed the court order. Eventually they took her off the plane.”

Another Stony Brook student named Sahar, 32, who declined to provide her last name, said she was waiting for her parents, who were detained coming to visit her. She hasn’t seen her parents in 3½ years. They received their visas earlier this month.

“After 25 hours I don’t know. It’s very tough,” said Sahar, who has a student visa. “I never expected to welcome them to the United States like this. I hope all of us can do something. There are many people like me. It’s very difficult.”

Jordan Wells, an attorney with the New York Civil Liberties Union, said there are at least 10 people still detained and “bit by bit they’re coming out” Sunday.

“We expect we will have a temporary stay in place while we litigate our injunction,” he said. “We were pleased to see the judge acted over the weekend.”

With Alison Fox