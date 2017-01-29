Vahideh Rasekhi, an Iranian sixth-year PhD student in Stony Brook University’s linguistics department, was released from detention at Kennedy Airport on Sunday.

She was released at 2:30 p.m. and said “I’m exhausted” as she hugged and kissed her friends and attorneys at the airport’s Terminal 4.

Rasekhi is pursuing a doctorate in linguistics and is also president of the Graduate Student Organization, SBU spokeswoman Lauren Sheprow said.

Her detainment, a result of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning entry of non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, exceeded 24 hours, said Mehdi Namazi, a friend of Rasekhi’s.

Outside of Terminal 4, she said she was “super scared” she would eventually be deported and seemed confused by the media presence. “I was not expecting this,” she said.

Rasekhi said she was given food “anytime we wanted.” Water was given out — even lemon water to one detainee who had asked for it, Rasekhi said.

She said she planned to “go home. Relax. I haven’t slept for more than 48 hours. I’m just so tired.”

She said she feared she would be forced to “go back” and be “deported.”

“I’m happy,” she said. She said she understood that the officers who detained her “have to do their jobs.”

She said she was asked “regular, simple visa questions.”

Rasekhi was held Saturday after arriving from Iran at about 1:45 p.m., said Namazi, a Farmingville resident and also a SBU graduate student.

Namazi and about 10 other people gathered Sunday morning at Terminal 4 waiting for news about Rasekhi’s detention, he said. About 20 of Rasekhi’s friends first went to the airport at about 9 p.m. Saturday after getting texts from her.

“Everyone knows her,” Namazi said, adding that “she’s very famous” on campus.

“It’s been a very stressful time,” said Namazi, 29, a fifth-year doctoral student studying physics who was born in Iran. Namazi said he was also here in support of the parents of another student who also arrived from Iran and speaks very little English. “We are very worried for them.”

Namazi said a federal judge’s ruling Saturday night, issuing a stay on Trump’s executive order for immigrants in transit with valid visas, has left families puzzled. “That’s why they’re stuck. There’s a law preventing to let them in, and there’s a law preventing officers to deport them.”

Rasekhi left for Iran the day after Trump was elected president, her roommate Agatha Lyczek said.

Lyczek, 29, of Port Jefferson Station, said the two spoke shortly after Rasekhi arrived in Iran, and her roommate told her she was “really scared” about being able to return.

Rasekhi was visiting her family in Iran and flew back through Ukraine, friends said.

“She suddenly texted us that she’s on the plane (returning to Ukraine) and they’re deporting her,” he said. “It took them forever to convince them and they showed the court order. Eventually they took her off the plane.”

Another Stony Brook student named Sahar, 32, who declined to provide her last name, said she was waiting for her parents, who were detained coming to visit her. She hasn’t seen her parents in 3½ years. They received their visas earlier this month.

“After 25 hours I don’t know. It’s very tough,” said Sahar, who has a student visa. “I never expected to welcome them to the United States like this. I hope all of us can do something. There are many people like me. It’s very difficult.”

In a statement issued after Rasekhi’s release, Stony Brook President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said that for the 90-day duration of Trump’s executive order, the school is advising students from the seven countries named in the travel ban “not to travel outside the United States unless absolutely necessary. Even after the 90-day period is complete, we are not sure how the visa or port of entry requirements may change and we are urging caution.”

“Stony Brook University is experiencing the full effect of this order firsthand,” Stanley said, citing Rasekhi’s detention.

The school will hold an information session with legal experts from New York law firm Barst Mukamal & Kleiner on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Wang Center Theater, according to the release.

State University of New York Chairman H. Carl McCall and Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher, in a statement issued Sunday, noted that the school system “enrolls approximately 22,140 international students from 180 countries, including 320 students from the seven countries affected by the current ban on travel” and that SUNY officials are reviewing the executive order to determine its impact on students, faculty and staff at its 64 campuses.

“As always, our commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion are unwavering,” McCall and Zimpher said in the statement. “Our founding principles and support for undocumented students, restated by the SUNY Board of Trustees at its meeting last week, continue to guide our actions as we review and react to new federal mandates with regard to immigration.”

With Alison Fox