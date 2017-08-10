There will be street closures in Riverhead from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday for the Alive on 25 festival, town police said.
Main Street will be closed from Griffing Avenue to Ostrander Avenue, and part of Peconic Avenue also will be closed, police said.
Free shuttle service will be provided from the municipal parking lot on Court Street, dropping off riders on Griffing Avenue and Main Street, police said.
There will be handicap parking on Heidi Behr Way behind the old Swezey’s department store, and at the First Street parking lot near the First Congregational Church, police said.
