An 11th-grader was fatally injured Thursday during an offseason football practice at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, officials said.

The injury was reported at 8:40 a.m. and the male teen was taken from the school grounds on Granny Road to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers said.

With William Murphy