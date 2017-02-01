The Suffolk County Planning Commission is set to make its recommendation on the Heartland Town Square project after a public discussion among commissioners at its meeting Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. in Riverhead.

Public comment on the project was closed at the last meeting on Jan. 4 in Hauppauge. But if a significant number of people show up to Wednesday’s meeting, Jennifer Casey, chairwoman of the commission, said she would make a motion to reopen it.

The commission had planned to make its recommendation at the meeting last month, but the vote was tabled when some commissioners said they would need more time to review the voluminous report prepared by the county’s planning department.

County planners at January’s meeting presented the department’s staff report, which included a list of 10 comments concerning infrastructure, transit, wastewater and environmental issues.

Jerry Wolkoff, the developer behind the plans for a mixed-use development on the former Pilgrim State grounds, is seeking a zone change for the site off the Sagtikos Parkway from residential to a newly established Pilgrim State Planned Redevelopment District.

Wolkoff purchased the 450-acre plot from the state in 2002 for $20 million and originally intended to build a mixed-use development that included 9,000 apartments, 3 million square feet of office space and 1 million square feet of retail.

Dozens of residents, union leaders and local elected officials spoke at the last meeting — both for and against the project — with many concerned about traffic and the lack of plans to use union labor. Those in favor see the development as a much-needed economic boon to the area.

Heartland has been going back and forth between Wolkoff’s team and the Islip Town Planning Board for more than 13 years as changes to the plans have been requested by the town, prompting Wolkoff to revamp them.

In August, the town Planning Board recommended a portion of the project that includes development on 133 acres for the first phase of construction, allowing the town to monitor its impact on traffic and infrastructure before considering subsequent phases.

The board limited the height of buildings in this phase to five stories, which reduced the overall size by about 1.9 million square feet. The original plan had a construction timeline set for 12 years and for 3,504 residential units, officials have said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Following the commission’s decision, the project will proceed to Islip’s five-member Town Board for the first phase’s final approval.