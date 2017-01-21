A Suffolk County police officer was injured Friday night on the Long Island Expressway when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a marked department car, police said.
The officer was driving between westbound Exits 55 to 53 in Hauppauge, helping to close the road for overnight construction around 11:30 p.m., a police spokeswoman said. The SUV, driven by a woman, 62, struck the back of the police vehicle. The officer was traveling slowly with the vehicle’s lights on, the spokeswoman said.
The officer was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
The SUV driver and her two passengers were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore as a precaution, police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was issued summonses for failure to comply with lane closures, improper speed in a construction area and unsafe lane change, police said.
