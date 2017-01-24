A Suffolk County police officer pulled the driver and passenger out of a minivan that overturned Tuesday afternoon on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, police said.
The injuries suffered by the victims of the crash near Exit 43 were not life threatening, police said.
A Dodge minivan was heading west on Sunrise at about 1:40 p.m. “when the driver of the minivan stopped short for a vehicle in front of him and lost control,” police said in a statement.
The minivan struck the median and overturned, police said.
Highway Patrol Officer Michael Becker responded and “climbed into a rear window that was broken in the crash and pulled the driver” out through that window, police said. “Officer Becker then unbuckled the seat belt and carried the male passenger . . over the seat and out through the window.”
The driver, 41, of Patchogue, and his passenger, 28, also of Patchogue, were transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.
