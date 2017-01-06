Zachary Cote, a 7-year-old battling brain cancer, says he wants to be a police officer someday, and Friday he got to experience a bit of life on the job.
Police from Suffolk’s Sixth Precinct gave Zachary a tour of the station house in Selden and let him sit in a police car, News 12 reported. They also gave his family a check for $7,500.
“It’s overwhelming, we don’t have to worry about simple things like oil, food,” Renee Cote, Zachary’s mother, told News 12.
Zachary’s father Glen is an army veteran, currently on disability after injuring his back, while his mother has a rare genetic disease, News 12 reported.
The nonprofit organization Cops Who Care organized the event.
Last year, community members and Landmark Properties came together to build a house for the family in Miller Place. The Cotes had been evicted from their home after the landlord foreclosed on the house, according to News 12.
Zachary, who was diagnosed with brain cancer at age 5, is already looking ahead to what he’ll do on the job as a police officer.
“Drive around, relax, eat some doughnuts, and drink some coffee,” he told News 12.
