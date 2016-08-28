Suffolk police are turning to the public to help identify a woman with dementia who was found Sunday afternoon in Greenlawn.
The woman, who is about 80 years old, was disoriented, did not have identification, and was unable to provide information about herself, police said.
She was found at Pulaski Road and Cuba Hill Road in Greenlawn around 3 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to Huntington Hospital for medical attention, according to a police news release.
The woman has gray hair and blue eyes, is about 5-foot-2, and weighs 110 pounds, police said.
When she was found, she was wearing a pink striped shirt, gray pants, and black slippers, according to police.
Police asked anyone with information about the identity of the woman to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.
