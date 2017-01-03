Suffolk police investigate at the Brookview Commons apartments in Deer Park on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Credit: James Carbone)
A 72-year-old woman was found injured inside her Deer Park residence on Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police said.
Officers responding to a call requesting a welfare check on the woman found her inside her home at the Brookview Commons senior living complex on Commons Way about 10:15 a.m., police said.
She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
Police said they are investigating the cause of her injuries, and whether any criminality was involved.
