A woman walking across the street in Huntington Station was struck and killed Monday night, Suffolk County police said.
The woman was crossing New York Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle at about 10 p.m., police said.
She was taken to Huntington Hospital in Huntington, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.
