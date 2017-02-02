Suffolk County plans to crack down on drunken driving during the Super Bowl weekend and plans a pilot program to aid victims of domestic violence, officials said Thursday.
There will be additional police officers on patrol this weekend and there will be a zero-tolerance approach to drivers found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the officials said.
The officials also said they plan a new program for people who seek orders after suffering domestic violence.
“The program assists victims seeking orders of protection in the days following a domestic violence incident and provides remote video conferencing technology that can be utilized at a local precinct,” police said in a news release.
Details of both programs will be made public at a news conference in the early afternoon, the officials said.
