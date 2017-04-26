Suffolk County has filed a lawsuit to recoup $444,491 from ex-county Conservative Chairman Edward Walsh for salary and overtime he accepted illegally as a corrections lieutenant when he was golfing, gambling and politicking, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

“This guy stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from county taxpayers and we want it back,” said Bellone. “Enough is enough.”

The county lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court, comes days after court papers from Walsh’s lawyers disclosed details of a federal pre-sentencing memo that more than doubled the $200,000 prosecutors said at trial that Walsh had stolen. Wlsh was convicted last March of cheating the county.

According to county’s complaint, Walsh “received public monies to which he was not legally or contractually entitled” and the county is “obligated . . . to recover that money.” adding,

The suit said it would be “an inequitable and unjust enrichment for . . . Edward Mr. Walsh Jr. to retain fraudulently obtained salary.”

In the lawsuit, the county also said Walsh was not entitled to payment of $25,994 in “SCAT” pay for unused sick and vacation time. According to court papers, Walsh had accumulated $47,948 in separation pay, but used up a significant number of vacation days before leaving the county payroll.

Bellone has written to Suffolk comptroller John M. Kennedy, asking him to withhold Walsh’s remaining separation pay.

The money was sequestered on the advice of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who determined that Walsh was not entitled to his state pension at age 50 because he did not reach 25 years of service after improperly claimed hours were deducted, Kennedy said.

“We have not paid one plugged nickel or dime,” said Kennedy.

Leonard Wexler, an attorney for Walsh, said the county has no jurisdiction to sue because the issue of restitution is solely in the hands of U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt, who heard the case.

The pre-sentencing memo not only increased the amount of Walsh’s theft, but also said Walsh tried to influence the testimony of three correction officers, only one of whom testified at trial.

The prosecutor’s memo was aimed at increasing the range of Walsh’s potential sentence to 37 to 46 months, rather than 24 to 30 months under federal sentencing guidelines which are not mandatory.

Wexler and Leonard Lato, Walsh’s other attorney, dispute the memo and have asked Spatt for a hearing. They said testimony at trial put the theft at $200,000, and that Walsh did not seek to obstruct justice in his pretrial conversations the correction officers, who were potential witnesses.