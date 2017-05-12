Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, who came into office as a corruption buster but whose own office is now under federal scrutiny, will not seek re-election in November, ending a record 16 years as the county’s top prosecutor.

Spota disclosed his decision late Friday in an email to staff, as Suffolk Democrats prepared to screen possible district attorney candidates Saturday at party headquarters in Bohemia.

“I have advised the chair of the Democratic committee that I will not be seeking to run for a fifth term and will retire at the end of this year,” Spota wrote.

Spota, 76, called it “one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made.”

He said his “hesitancy in reaching this decision was in large measure because I’ll be leaving an office of truly wonderful talented and dedicate professionals.”

He said, “the deciding factor though is that life is too short (especially at my age) and it’s time to spend quality time with my wife, children and grandchildren with two more on the way!”

Within minutes of the announcement, Suffolk Police Commissioner Tim Sini formally announced his candidacy for district attorney.

Sini named former U.S. Attorney David Kelley as his campaign chairman, and said he will remain in his police post while running to succeed Spota.

Spota’s impending exit, which was expected, creates the first race for district attorney without an incumbent in 28 years.

A battle already is underway, with 15 contenders vying for the $194,243-a-year post, with the power to subpoena, indict and prosecute violent criminals and corrupt politicians. Republicans and Democrats are keen for cross-endorsements by political parties, which could provide an edge in November.

Contenders for the Democratic nomination include Sini; David Calone, a former Suffolk Planning Commission chairman; William Wexler, counsel to the Suffolk Industrial Development agency; Tad Scharfenberg, the party’s 1996 district attorney candidate; James Chalifoux, deputy chief of the DA’s major crimes bureau, and Laura Ahearn, head of Parents for Megan’s Law.

County Democratic Chairman Richard Schaffer said Maureen McCormick, a Nassau County assistant district attorney who lives in Huntington, also will screen Saturday.

Schaffer said he did not expect party leaders to decide on a candidate Saturday. But they must move soon because the party’s convention is set for May 22.

Spota during his career won an array of political corruption convictions, and in three of his four races he won both major and minor party endorsements.

His office won conviction of Islip Town Supervisor Peter McGowan for misusing his $1 million campaign fund.

Spota also engineered a deal in which former County Executive Steve Levy, a Republican, gave up his $4 million campaign war chest but was allowed to finish the final months of his term.

However, federal sources say Spota’s office and his anti-corruption bureau chief Christopher McPartland are under investigation, and in the past 18 months Spota faced searing attacks from Democratic County Executive Steve Bellone and Conservative Sheriff Vincent DeMarco.

Spota’s campaign finance reports show he has spent $109,277 to retain the Manhattan defense firm of Covington and Burling.

Bellone attacked Spota for his ties to one-time protégé James Burke, who as Suffolk’s top uniformed cop was convicted on federal charges of beating a burglary suspect and taking part in a cover-up.

DeMarco, who disclosed Monday he would not seek a third term as sheriff, said Spota thwarted a probe of ex-Suffolk Conservative Chairman Edward Walsh. Walsh was convicted on federal charges of taking $200,000 in pay as a county corrections lieutenant for time he did not earn.

Spota called Bellone’s and DeMarco’s attacks part of an effort to divert attention from their own failings in dealing with Walsh and Burke.

Spota also said Bellone’s efforts were aimed at thwarting district attorney probes of Bellone aides and Bellone’s boyhood friend Robert Stricoff, a former Babylon Democratic leader and town industrial development agency head.

Kelley said he agreed to chair Sini’s campaign because “his integrity and commitment to the public are exactly the thing needed in the district attorney’s office,” which Kelley said is “in the worst state it could be.”

Spota is the longest-serving Suffolk district attorney since 1900, according to County Historian Peter Fox Cohalan. Catterson and Patrick Henry, who served immediately before him, are tied for second with 12 years each.