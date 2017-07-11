Suffolk County has scheduled ground spraying for Wednesday, weather permitting, with an eye toward mosquito control, county health officials said Tuesday.

Spraying using the pesticide Anvil is planned Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for all streets in Ocean Bay Park, Ocean Beach and Seaview on Fire Island.

Previously announced is spraying Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for all streets in Davis Park and Point O’Woods on Fire Island and for 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in Gilgo Beach, West Gilgo Beach and the Town of Babylon’s Cedar Beach Park, officials said.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are “quite low,” the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure by staying clear of the area during and at least 30 minutes after spraying.

Among the protective measures the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents before spraying and keeping them closed 30 minutes afterward.

In addition to being annoying, some mosquitoes’ bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

There’s also concern about the Zika virus, which can be transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, not yet found in New York State.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

However, a related species, Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger, is active in the downstate region, Long Island included, and “may be able to effectively transmit the virus,” health officials said.