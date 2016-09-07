HIGHLIGHTS Environmentalists say the fee should cut plastic bag use by 70%

Food industry group says based on other areas, usage does fall

Paper or plastic, it’ll cost you a nickel per bag at store checkouts under a bill passed by Suffolk lawmakers Wednesday night.

The charge would go into effect in 2018, as county lawmakers and environmentalists push consumers to bring reusable bags.

“I’m elated,” said the bill’s sponsor, Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport), after the 13-4 vote. “My hope is this will reduce plastic bags, to keep our water clean and keep our natural beauty.”

Two Republican and two Democratic lawmakers voted against the bill, saying that Suffolk residents are sick of the high cost of living and getting nickel and dimed by the government.

“I have one of largest senior citizen communities in Suffolk County, and I’ve gotten an earful,” Legis. Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) said. “Being charged for plastic bags is not supported by that community.”

An earlier version would have completely banned distribution of “single-use” plastic bags in Suffolk. That version was favored by some environmentalists, but plastic bag manufacturers and grocery store owners protested, saying it would cost jobs and drive up costs for consumers.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jay Peltz, general counsel of the Food Industry Alliance, a lobbying group, said it was neutral on the 5 cent fee. But based on fees elsewhere, like Washington, D.C., he said, “There will be a reduction on plastic bags from the enactment of a fee.”

The Suffolk bill is similar to legislation passed by New York City earlier this year. The 5 cent fee would be kept by retailers.

Customers leave Trader Joe's in Commack, Sept. 7, 2016, as Suffolk County begins to hear proposals that would charge 5 cents for plastic and paper bags. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano Customers leave Trader Joe's in Commack, Sept. 7, 2016, as Suffolk County begins to hear proposals that would charge 5 cents for plastic and paper bags. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

Proponents of the fee says the bags litter roadsides and waterways and gum up recycling machines. Similar efforts to discourage plastic bag use failed in the Suffolk Legislature in 2008 and 2011.

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said, “Suffolk County has just leaped forward in solving our plastic bag pollution problem.”

Suffolk is the first county in the state outside New York City to pass a 5 cent fee.

A companion bill would create a committee to educate the public about the coming charge and track its success in reducing consumption of disposable bags. Spencer said he hoped plastic bag use would decline by 70 percent.

Suffolk legislators also were scheduled to vote Wednesday on legislation to roll back some fees for false alarms from security systems.

Suffolk police have said the fees, enacted in April, have helped reduce false alarm calls.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Alarm company owners said they were caught off guard by the fees, and accused the county of trying to boost revenue.