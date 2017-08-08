Suffolk County has scheduled ground spraying this week, weather permitting, with an eye toward mosquito control, county health officials said Tuesday.

Spraying using the pesticide Anvil is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday for the Fire Island communities of Point O’Woods and Davis Park and for Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. for Ocean Bay Park, Ocean Beach and Seaview, officials said.

Also planned for Tuesday is spraying of Anvil from 7 to 11:30 p.m. of areas of Brookhaven hamlet, south Shirley and Mastic Beach. Residents can learn more here.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are “quite low,” the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure by staying clear of the area during and at least 30 minutes after spraying.

Among the protective measures the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents before spraying and keeping them closed 30 minutes after.

In addition to being annoying, some mosquito bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

There’s also concern about the Zika virus, which can be transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito, not yet found in New York State.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

However, a related species, Aedes albopictus, also known as the Asian tiger, is active in the downstate region, Long Island included, and “may be able to effectively transmit the virus,” health officials said.