Two Suffolk County police officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries after their patrol car was struck by a motorist in Brentwood Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, police said. (Credit: Joseph Cassano)
Two Suffolk County Police officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries after their patrol car was struck by a motorist in Brentwood Sunday.
The police car was traveling eastbound on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood when it was hit by a driver in a 2002 Honda, which was making a left turn into a McDonald’s at 8:36 p.m. Sunday.
The Honda driver was taken to Southside...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Two Suffolk County Police officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries after their patrol car was struck by a motorist in Brentwood Sunday.
The police car was traveling eastbound on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood when it was hit by a driver in a 2002 Honda, which was making a left turn into a McDonald’s at 8:36 p.m. Sunday.
The Honda driver was taken to Southside Hospital with minor injuries.
No charges have been filed.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.