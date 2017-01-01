Two Suffolk County Police officers were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries after their patrol car was struck by a motorist in Brentwood Sunday.

The police car was traveling eastbound on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood when it was hit by a driver in a 2002 Honda, which was making a left turn into a McDonald’s at 8:36 p.m. Sunday.

The Honda driver was taken to Southside Hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.