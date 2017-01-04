The Suffolk County Planning Commission on Wednesday delayed its vote on the Heartland Town Square project — a megadevelopment with plans for millions of square feet in commercial and residential space in Brentwood — after hours of public discussion.

The commissioners voted to return to the project at their meeting on Feb. 1, when they will decide whether to recommend a zone change for the Pilgrim psychiatric hospital site off the Sagtikos Parkway from residential to a newly established Pilgrim State Planned Redevelopment District.

The fate of the project would then be in the hands of the five-member Islip Town Board.

Suffolk Planning Commissioner Matthew Chartrand, who represents the Town of Islip on the board, made the motion to table the vote to allow the commissioners more time to digest the county planning staff report that was presented to them at the meeting.

Dozens of speakers that included union leaders and members, residents and public officials, spoke out against the project at the meeting that began just after 10 a.m. at the W.H. Rogers Legislature Building in Smithtown.

Among their concerns were an increase in traffic, an overflow of students to the already stressed Brentwood school district, and the lack of labor agreements to use local unions and pay fair wages.

Several of those who spoke in favor of the project cited the chance for economic growth and what they billed as a much-needed development to keep millennials living on Long Island.

The two-hour public portion period was followed by a staff report from the Suffolk County Planning Department staff, who recommended the project with several comments.

The Islip Town Planning Board in August recommended a portion of the project that includes development on 133 acres for the first phase of construction, allowing the town to monitor its impact on traffic and infrastructure before considering subsequent phases.

The board limited the height of buildings in this phase to five stories, which reduced the overall size by about 1.9 million square feet. The original plan had a construction timeline set for 12 years and for 3,504 residential units, officials have said.

Gerald Wolkoff, the developer behind Heartland’s vision — which has been 13 years in the making — purchased the 450-acre plot from the state in 2002 for $20 million and originally intended to build a mixed-use development that included 9,000 apartments, 3 million square feet of office space and 1 million square feet of retail.