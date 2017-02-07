Two Suffolk County police officers were treated for injuries after their police car was rear-ended Monday night in North Amityville, police said.
The police car was stopped in a northbound lane of Great Neck Road near Avon Drive when it was struck by a Honda at 7:50 p.m., a police spokeswoman said.
The officers were treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries and released, the spokeswoman said.
There were no charges or summonses for the driver of the Honda, the spokeswoman said.
