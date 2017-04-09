Authorities are investigating a Sunday morning crash involving a Suffolk County police car, during which the officer behind the wheel of the cruiser and the driver of another vehicle suffered minor injuries, officials said.
A police spokeswoman said the accident happened about 10:20 a.m. when a Fifth Precinct marked police car struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai on Route 112 at Greenport Avenue in Medford.
The spokeswoman said the male police officer and female driver of the Hyundai were both taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries. Police did not identify the officer or the other driver, both of whom were alone in their vehicles at the time of crash.
Authorities said the exact cause of the accident had not been determined.
