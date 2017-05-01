As many as 81 Suffolk law enforcement officers are scheduled to be promoted into 10 positions at a ceremony Tuesday at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus, Suffolk police said.
County Executive Steve Bellone, Police Commissioner Timothy Sini and Chief of Department Stuart Cameron are slated to attend the event at the college’s Van Nostrand Theater at 11 a.m.
The ceremony recognizes promotions that have taken place over the past six months, police said.
They include one assistant chief, one deputy chief, two inspectors, three deputy inspectors, four captains, two detective lieutenants, six detective sergeants, 35 detectives, nine lieutenants and 18 sergeants.
