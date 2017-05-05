The Suffolk County Police Department on Friday honored the 22 members of the force who have died in the line of duty.
Among those in attendance at the department’s annual memorial ceremony at police headquarters in Yaphank were two current members of the force who are also members of the family of Officer John Jantzen, who died in the line of duty in 1991.
Jack Jantzen, an infant when...
