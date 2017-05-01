Detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was found Sunday night in the Great South Bay in Sayville, Suffolk County police said.
A ferry crew saw the body about 8 p.m., three-quarters of a mile south of Browns River Road, police said.
The man was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and black sneakers, police said. An autopsy will be conducted, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
