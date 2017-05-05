The Suffolk County Police Department holds its annual memorial ceremony Friday to honor the 22 members of the force who have died in the line of duty.
Among those attending the memorial will be two current members of the force who are also members of the family of Officer John Jantzen, who died in the line of duty in 1991, the department said.
Jack Jantzen, an infant when his father was slain, graduated from the Police Academy in March and is assigned to the Fifth Precinct. John’s brother, Insp. Harold Jantzen, will also attend, police said.
Officer John Jantzen was 32 when he was shot to death on April 21, 1991, by a man who police said was holding his wife hostage. His brother Harold was first to arrive at the scene after the shooting.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at police headquarters in Yaphank.
