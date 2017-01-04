New members are being sought for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office’s Citizens Advisory Board.
The advisory board was established in 2014 to enhance communication and improve collaboration with residents, according to Sheriff Vincent F. DeMarco. He said it is part of his overall policy of “citizen engagement” to promote ethical and responsive government representation.
In addition to the Citizens Advisory Board, the sheriff hosts two other boards — the Youth Re-entry Task Force and a Veterans Re-Entry Task Force.
“Each one of these initiatives engages the public on important policy matters, and gives us a network of individuals with diverse backgrounds and expertise to help us innovate and think outside the box when seeking solutions to problems,” DeMarco said in a news release. “Preserving public trust in law enforcement and giving the people we serve a true stake in government are the overriding reasons we emphasize citizen engagement at the sheriff’s office.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Citizens Advisory Board can visit the Sheriff’s Office’s website at suffolksheriff.com and click the “Citizen Engagement” link on the top menu bar.
Those interested in volunteering to serve on the advisory board should send a letter and resume to DeMarco at Suffolk_Sheriff@suffolkcountyny.gov or by mail to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Center Dr., Riverhead, N.Y. 11901. Correspondence should be sent to the attention of DeMarco and resumes must be submitted by Feb. 1.
The Citizens Advisory Board meets about four times a year, DeMarco said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.