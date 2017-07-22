The Diocese of Brooklyn, which operates an East Farmingdale cemetery, is being sued after a Nassau County woman said she suffered “severe personal injuries” when a headstone fell on her, court records show.
The woman, Lillian Yanch, was at the St. Charles Cemetery on Wellwood Avenue on Nov. 30, 2015, when the slab fell on her, according to the lawsuit that was filed in Kings County Supreme Court on July 13.
The suit did not describe details of her injuries, only saying they were “incapacitating.”
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, which owns and operates the property on Wellwood Avenue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Messages left for Yanch, who the suit identifies only as living in Nassau County, and her attorney also were not immediately returned Saturday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.