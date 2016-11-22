A serious motor-vehicle crash in West Babylon closed a portion of eastbound Sunrise Highway for nearly four hours during Tuesday’s morning rush hour, Suffolk County police said.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately have details but said at least one person was seriously injured in the crash at about 5:20 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of Route 27 were closed at Exit 38, Little East Neck Road, until about 9 a.m., and drivers were diverted to the service road at the exit, she said.

The state Department of Transportation said on social media the roadway was reopened at about 9 a.m.