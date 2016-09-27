Westbound Sunrise Highway in West Islip was closed during Tuesday morning’s commute because of an accident investigation, Suffolk County police said.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m., with the closure between exits 39 and 40, according to informny.com, the state Department of Transportation website.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A police spokesman confirmed the closure for an investigation but did not immediately have more details.

photosLI car accidentsPhotosLI car accidents

Lengthy investigations at crash sites often indicate accidents with fatalities or serious injuries.