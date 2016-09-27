An accident investigation closed westbound Sunrise Highway between exits 40 and 41, in West Islip, on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2016, Suffolk County police said. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)
Westbound Sunrise Highway in West Islip was closed during Tuesday morning’s commute because of an accident investigation, Suffolk County police said.
The accident happened just before 5 a.m., with the closure between exits 39 and 40, according to informny.com, the state Department of Transportation website.
A police spokesman confirmed the closure for an investigation but did not immediately...
Log in
Optimum Online customers get unlimited digital access
There's more to the story! Subscribe now.
Get unlimited digital access $14.99 A MONTH
Join Now
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in
To continue reading, Newsday subscribers log in or register
Westbound Sunrise Highway in West Islip was closed during Tuesday morning’s commute because of an accident investigation, Suffolk County police said.
The accident happened just before 5 a.m., with the closure between exits 39 and 40, according to informny.com, the state Department of Transportation website.
A police spokesman confirmed the closure for an investigation but did not immediately have more details.
photosLI car accidentsPhotosLI car accidents
Lengthy investigations at crash sites often indicate accidents with fatalities or serious injuries.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.