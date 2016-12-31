Suffolk County police said they responded to a fatal multivehicle crash early New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2016, on Sunrise Highway near Exit 50. (Credit: Christopher Sabella)
Sunrise Highway’s westbound lanes were closed in the Bohemia-Holbrook area for several hours while police investigate a fatal multivehicle crash.
Suffolk County police were called to the scene of a crash near Exit 50 at about 5 a.m., a spokeswoman said. The road had reopened by 1 p.m.
Police said one person was killed in the crash.
Additional details were not immediately available....
Additional details were not immediately available.
