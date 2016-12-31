Sunrise Highway’s westbound lanes were closed in the Bohemia-Holbrook area for several hours while police investigate a fatal multivehicle crash.

Suffolk County police were called to the scene of a crash near Exit 50 at about 5 a.m., a spokeswoman said. The road had reopened by 1 p.m.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police said one person was killed in the crash.

photosLI car accidentsmapLive trafficSee alsoWhich roads are LI's deadliest?

Additional details were not immediately available.