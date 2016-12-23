A worker in a crosswalk at Kings Park High School was hit by a car on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, the school district's superintendent said. The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Credit: James Carbone)
A worker in a crosswalk at Kings Park High School was struck by a car on Friday morning, the district superintendent said, on last day of school before the holiday recess.
The employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries; she was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, superintendent Timothy T. Eagen said in a statement.
The driver had just dropped off a student at...
The driver had just dropped off a student at the school when the incident occurred just before 9 a.m. in the front crosswalk of the lower parking lot, he said.
Eagen explained he had posted the brief description of the incident on the school website because a “large amount of misinformation” was published on social media.
A Suffolk County police spokeswoman confirmed the employee, a woman, was hit in the crosswalk. There was no criminality, the spokeswoman said.
Fourth Squad detectives are investigating.
