A worker in a crosswalk at Kings Park High School was struck by a car on Friday morning, the district superintendent said, on last day of school before the holiday recess.

The employee suffered non life-threatening injuries; she was taken to Stony Brook University for evaluation, Timothy T. Eagen, said in a statement.

The driver had just dropped a student off at the school when the accident occurred just before 9 a.m. in the front crosswalk of the lower parking lot, he said.

Eagen explained he had posted the brief description of the accident on the school website because a “large amount of misinformation” was published on social media.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman could not immediately provide details of the accident.

