Police said a driver told them he swerved to avoid an animal on the Sunrise Highway service road in Bay Shore before he crashed into a medical building Tuesday morning.
The unidentified driver was not injured, police said, and a Town of Islip building inspector was called to the scene to assess damage to the structure, Suffolk County police said.
The driver was westbound on the service road about 3:15 a.m. when he struck the CityMD building at 1757 Sunrise Hwy., just west of Brentwood Road, police said.
