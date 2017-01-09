A driver and passenger were safely removed Monday from their tilted vehicle after it got stuck on a snowbank on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said.

The driver was traveling in the right-hand eastbound lane near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, police said, when the vehicle got caught up in the snow that had formed a sort of ramp near the concrete barrier.

“Emergency services secured the vehicle, and the two men were escorted out,” a police spokeswoman said. There were no injuries, she said.

The call came in at 12:25 p.m.