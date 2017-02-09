The average Mastic Beach homeowner is expected to pay an additional 22 percent in property taxes – roughly $45 – once the village returns to the jurisdiction of Brookhaven Town at year’s end.

The financial estimate was included in the village’s newly released dissolution plan, and is far less than the 200 to 400 percent tax hike officials predicted had the municipality remained an independent village government.

A public hearing on the plan has been set for March 16 at the Mastic-Moriches-Shirley Library at 6 p.m. Public comment is allowed.

All elected and appointed village officials and departments will be eliminated as part of the plan.

Village assets will be sold with the exception of Marina 5, six miles of waterfront property and docks, which will be transferred to Brookhaven Town, according to the plan.

Residents are responsible for all existing debt, including Village Hall, payments of employee benefits and litigation settlements. All current services will be provided by Brookhaven at its discretion.

Beginning June 1, the town and Mastic Beach will pursue inter-municipal agreements to help carry out the dissolution, village officials said.

Village residents, in a 1,922 to 1,215 vote in November, approved a plan to disband.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico, who will represent the district, informed residents on Monday that they can’t form another village for five to seven years. Officials also said they expect Mastic Beach to return to Brookhaven on Dec. 31.

“There’s a considerable amount of work that needs to be done and a number of houses need to be torn down. Streets and roads are being analyzed,” Panico said in an interview.

During the transition, Mastic Beach will continue to fine residents for housing, building and rental code violations in hopes that Brookhaven will eventually handle those cases.

Meanwhile, the village still must elect a new mayor in the March elections to lead them through the dissolution process.

Current Mayor Maura Spery on Tuesday confirmed she will not run for reelection.

“The people have spoken and we’re not willing to pay the cost to run a village effectively,” Spery said.