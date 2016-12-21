A Holbrook woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning at a school bus stop in Holtsville that left a teenager seriously injured, Suffolk County police said.
Amanda Duffy, 24, fled the scene of the accident on Morris Avenue and Division Street about 6:40 a.m. and returned about an hour later, police said.
Most Popular
Duffy was driving a 2016 Ford north on Morris when her car hit Tara Hayes, 16, of Farmingville, as the teenager and others crossed the street to catch the bus, police said. It was dark when the crash occurred, about half an hour before sunrise, police said.mapLive traffic
The driver fled, and Hayes was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated for fractured hips, according to police.
A letter from Sachem School District Superintendent Kenneth E. Graham identified the victim as a student at Sachem High School East.
The letter, addressed to members of the Sachem district community, read: “The student’s parents have been contacted and they are at the hospital with her.”
“We ask that you keep the student and family in your thoughts,” the letter added.
Duffy was arrested after she returned to the scene in the car and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, police said. She was released on bail and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.
Hayes’ family and Duffy could not be reached Wednesday night.
Detectives urge anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.
With Ellen Yan
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.