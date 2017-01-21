Riverhead police are looking for a teenager who went missing in December.
Joseph Russo, 17, went missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Dec. 27. Police said no foul play is suspected, but Russo’s family and police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding him.
Anyone with information on Russo’s whereabouts is urged to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.
