This buck had to be freed from a hammock
A poor buck was found in Southold on Monday morning with its left antlers tightly wrapped in the ropes of a hammock on Mill Creek Drive.
It could not break free on its own, and a Southold resident called the police around 8:30 a.m. to bring in some much-needed manpower.
Responders arrived at the scene, just off of the Long Creek shore, about a half-hour later. The buck was to be liberated, but the hammock had only minutes to live.
The responders sliced the hammock with knives, and the buck was able to roam again.
Expressing its thanks, the buck turned toward Long Creek, jumped into the water and swam away.
Southold Town police and employees were called after a buck got its antlers tangled in a hammock at a Southold home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.
Southold Town police and employees come to the rescue of a buck whose antlers became entangled in a hammock outside a Southold home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.
A buck swims in a creek behind a Southold home after town police and employees freed him from a hammock that had entangled its antlers on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016.
